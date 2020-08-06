Germany charges three ex-board members at Audi with fraud over 'dieselgate'

Frankfurt am Main, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :German prosecutors said Thursday they have filed fraud charges against three former board members at Audi and a retired senior employee from the automobile company over the "dieselgate" scam.

"The four defendants are accused of fraud, indirect false certification and criminal advertising," Munich prosecutors said in a statement.

Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler had been charged separately, and is due to appear in court from September 30.