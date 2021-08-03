UrduPoint.com

Germany Claim Women's Team Pursuit Olympic Gold Over Britain

Shizuoka, Japan, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Germany broke the world record for the third time in two days on Tuesday to crush Britain and win gold in the women's team pursuit.

The German quartet of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger set another world best time of 4min 04.242sec, which lowered the record they had set less than two hours earlier.

Britain took silver but were left trailing by more than six seconds in the final, their time of 4:10.607 a clear second best to the lightning quick Germans.

The result is something of an upset given Britain were gunning for a third consecutive gold while it also ends Laura Kenny's remarkable run of winning gold in every Olympic event entered.

Kenny had previously won team pursuit and omnium in both 2012 and 2016.

The United States, who won the world championships last year, were expected to be Britain's closest challengers but Germany laid down a marker by setting their first world record on Monday.

They edged ahead of that record again in the heats on Tuesday and then went another two seconds better in the final to secure their first ever Olympic medal in the event.

The Americans clinched a bronze medal, their time of 4:08.040 enough to see off Canada.

