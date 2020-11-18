UrduPoint.com
Germany 'concerned' About US Troop Cuts In Afghanistan: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Germany 'concerned' about US troop cuts in Afghanistan: minister

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany is worried about how the US decision to slash troop levels in Afghanistan could affect the bid to find peace in the country, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"We are particularly concerned over what the US announcement could mean for the continuation of peace talks in Afghanistan," Maas said, adding that "we should not create additional hurdles -- something that a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan would most certainly lead to".

US President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday said around 2,000 troops would be pulled from Afghanistan by January 15, leaving 2,500 in the country.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

