Germany Condemns 'unjustified' Verdict Against Belarus Protest Leader

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Berlin, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Germany on Monday slammed the sentencing of one of Belarus's most prominent opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova, and her lawyer to long prison sentences as "unjustified".

"The German government condemns the unjustified verdict against Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak and the instrumentalisation of the justice system for political repression in Belarus," a foreign ministry spokeswoman, Andrea Sasse, told reporters.

Kolesnikova was sentenced to 11 years in prison after she led unprecedented protests against President Alexander Lukashenko last year.

Kolesnikova's lawyer Znak was handed a 10-year sentence, as part of a crackdown by Lukashenko, in power since 1994, on opponents since the demonstrations.

Sasse called the verdicts an example of the "ruthless continuation of oppression and intimidation by the Belarus regime against opposition politicians and civil society".

She said Kolesnikova and Znak had stood up for "freedom, democracy and human rights in Belarus" since the "fraudulent presidential election".

Germany calls for "the release of all political prisoners in Belarus" and will "maintain the political pressure on the regime and continue our active support of civil society there".

Western countries have piled sanctions on Lukashenko's regime over the treatment of opposition activists at home and abroad.

But with the protests having run out of steam and authorities seeking to wipe out any remaining pockets of dissent, Lukashenko has shown no signs of stepping down and maintains the backing of key ally and creditor Russia.

