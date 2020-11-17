Germany 'confident of finding solution' after EU budget veto: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany is optimistic that a solution can be found to Poland and Hungary's veto of the EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"We will be working in the coming hours and days with all parties concerned...

to find a solution and I am confident that there will be one," Maas said.

"We need not only a solution but also a quick solution and I am sure that we will get it," he added.

Hungary and Poland blocked approval on Monday of the EU's long-term budget and a 1.8-trillion-euro coronavirus rescue package, plunging the bloc into political crisis.