UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Confirm Home Friendlies Against Turkey, Czech Republic

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Germany confirm home friendlies against Turkey, Czech Republic

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Germany will host Turkey and the Czech Republic in international friendlies this autumn as part of their Nations League preparations, the German FA confirmed Monday.

Germany plan to host Turkey in Cologne on October 7 and the Czech Republic in Leipzig on November 11 followed by Nations League games against either Spain, Ukraine or Switzerland.

On Friday, the German FA confirmed they will host Spain in Cologne on September 3, then face the Swiss away three days later, both in the Nations League.

The home friendly against Turkey on October 7 starts a run of three internationals in six days before Nations League matches away to Ukraine and home to Switzerland.

Likewise, the friendly against the Czechs on November 11 comes before back-to-back Nations League matches at home to Ukraine, then away to Spain.

"We would like to use the international matches in the autumn to give our young team some matches," said Germany head coach Joachim Loew.

"With a view to next year's European Championship we want to grow together and these games will give us important insights for the team's development."Matches in Germany are currently played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic but Loew added that he "hopes" fans will be allowed to watch his team in stadiums again this autumn.

Germany have yet to play an international in 2020 after friendlies against Spain, Italy and Switzerland were called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Topics

Ukraine Turkey German Germany Young Leipzig Cologne Spain Italy Czech Republic Switzerland September October November 2020 Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris till realization of ..

5 minutes ago

MoF completes phase one of the e-Dirham system tra ..

5 minutes ago

Moon Observatory to be set up in Islamabad, says F ..

18 minutes ago

Green shirts will show performance during England ..

48 minutes ago

DMCA increases bunkering fleet in Dubai waters

1 hour ago

Dubai Investments celebrates 25th anniversary with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.