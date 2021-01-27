UrduPoint.com
Germany Cuts 2021 Growth Forecast To 3% As Virus Curbs Drag On: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Germany cuts 2021 growth forecast to 3% as virus curbs drag on: minister

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The German government said Wednesday it expected Europe's top economy to grow by three percent this year, less than previously forecast, as longer virus shutdowns slow the pandemic recovery.

In October, the economy ministry was still forecasting a gain of 4.4 percent for 2021.

"The recovery is continuing, albeit with less momentum," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement.

