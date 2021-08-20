UrduPoint.com

Germany Declares 4th Pandemic Wave As Infections Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany has entered a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's disease control agency confirmed in its weekly report.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 9,280 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest daily number of infections in the past three months.

The number of active cases increased to 67,700, up from 61,500 on Thursday, according to the institute.

Researchers underlined that Germany's weekly incidence rate, a key indicator for epidemiological trends, has consistently increased in recent weeks.

"This clearly shows the beginning of the fourth wave, and it is particularly driven by the increase in new infections among young adults," they stressed.

Germany's weekly incidence rate was at its lowest point – 5.2 cases per 100,000 people – on July 5, but had climbed to 48.8 cases on Friday, according to latest figures.

The more contagious Delta strain has been the driving force behind the new surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the RKI's weekly report, the variant now accounts for nearly 99% of all new infections in the country, up from 76% at the start of last month.

The variant, which was first detected in India last October, made up less than 2% of new infections in Germany three months ago.

