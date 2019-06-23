Grenoble, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Former winners Germany are the first team through to the quarter-finals of the women's World Cup after easing to a 3-0 victory over Nigeria in Grenoble on Saturday.

Alexandra Popp's headed opener put the Germans on their way in the 20th minute, before Sara Daebritz converted a penalty awarded following a VAR review.

Lea Schueller wrapped up the win late on for Germany, who will face either Sweden or Canada in the last eight.