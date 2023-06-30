Germany expresses 'concern' over France riots

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Germany expressed "concern" Friday over riots in France triggered by a policeman's killing of a teen, following a third night of protests that saw widespread violence and mass arrests.

"Of course we view what is happening in France at the moment with some concern," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said, but added there was no indication yet that President Emmanuel Macron would cancel a state visit to Germany.

Macron is scheduled to visit Germany from Sunday to Tuesday, and is due to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Hebestreit said the French government had "clearly condemned" the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nahel, and that the French president and his government were "very actively" trying to deal with the situation.

On Friday, Macron left an EU summit in Brussels early to return to France, and cancelled a media conference.