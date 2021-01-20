UrduPoint.com
Germany Extends, Tightens Partial Lockdown To Mid-February: Merkel

Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany extended and toughened a partial lockdown to February 14, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday, in a bid to halt coronavirus transmission and prevent virus variants believed to be more contagious from propagating in the country.

Companies are asked to allow workers to work from home in order to reduce traffic on public transport.

Medical masks -- that is surgical or the higher protection FFP2 masks -- are also required in public transport or essential shops such as supermarkets which have been allowed to stay open.

Schools, non-essential shops, restaurants, leisure and sporting facilities will remain closed.

