Germany extends, toughens partial lockdown to end-January

Germany on Tuesday prolonged and toughened up its partial lockdown with stricter limits on social contacts, as Europe's top economy struggles to curb stubbornly high coronavirus infections.

Schools, leisure and sporting facilities and non-essential shops will remain shut through to January 31, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks with leaders of Germany's 16 states.

People will be allowed to meet up with only one other individual from another household under the new rules, instead of five people previously.

Those residing in districts where new infections are above 200 per 100,000 people over the last seven days will be banned from travelling beyond a 15-kilometre (nine-mile) radius of the zones.

Merkel acknowledged that the restrictions would be tough particularly for parents who would have to juggle weeks of homeschooling children, but she stressed that the enforced measures are "necessary" to bring new infections down to 50 per 100,000 people.

"The winter ... is the time when the pandemic can have the worst impact, and with the combination of the mutated virus... it is absolutely necessary" to return to a level of infections that is low enough for officials to carry out their trace and isolate strategy, said Merkel.

With the focus on the mutated strains, Germany's regional states agreed to ramp up quarantine checks on arrivals from affected areas.

Arrivals from risk areas outside Germany will be subject to a test before their entry into the country, in addition to the current requirement to go into self-isolation that can only be ended by a negative test five days after arrival.