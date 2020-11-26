UrduPoint.com
Germany Extends Virus Curbs To Early January: Merkel

Thu 26th November 2020

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany will extend its current coronavirus restrictions through to early January unless there is a dramatic drop in infections something that is not expected currently, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting with the heads of Germany's 16 states, Merkel said the measures introduced in early November, including limits on private gatherings and the closure of restaurants, leisure facilities and cultural sites, cannot be lifted given current infection rates.

The restrictions will be continued "until 20 December first but we assume, however, that due to the very high incidence of infection, restrictions will have to apply until the beginning of January unless we have an unexpected decrease," Merkel said.

