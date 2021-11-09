UrduPoint.com

Germany Eyes Tougher Curbs As Infection Rate Soars

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Germany eyes tougher curbs as infection rate soars

Berlin, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's incoming coalition parties unveiled fresh proposals on Monday to fight the country's Covid resurgence, as the weekly rate of new coronavirus infections hit an all-time high.

Germany registered an incidence rate of 201.1 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said, surpassing the previous record of 197.6 reached on December 22, 2020.

The surge in cases, blamed on the nation's relatively low vaccination rate, has prompted widespread alarm in recent weeks as hospital beds fill up rapidly.

Underlining the urgency, the three parties striving to form Germany's next coalition government following September's general election presented a raft of pandemic-fighting proposals -- despite not officially being in power yet.

The Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal FDP released draft legislation that will give Germany's 16 regional states a legal framework to tame the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The goal is "to protect as many people as possible during the autumn and winter months," said Dirk Wiese, deputy leader of the Social Democrats' parliamentary group.

The plan includes the possibility to exclude unvaccinated people from some indoor events, stricter prevention measures in the workplace, and the option of requiring PCR tests instead of rapid tests.

The incoming coalition partners also want to reintroduce free coronavirus testing, after it was dropped last month as it failed to spur enough unvaccinated people to get the jab.

The proposals will be discussed by the lower house of parliament this week and are slated to take effect from the end of November.

- Curbs on unvaccinated - The three parties which aim to have a new government installed next month -- with Olaf Scholz replacing Angela Merkel as chancellor -- have however ruled out mandatory jabs or nationwide lockdowns.

The coronavirus vaccination rate in the EU's most populous country has stagnated at under 70 percent, despite official pleas for more citizens to get the jab.

The eastern state of Saxony, where the incidence rate is more than twice the national average at 491.3, on Monday introduced the nation's toughest restrictions yet for unvaccinated people.

Access to indoor dining and other indoor events will be limited to those who are fully vaccinated or can show proof of recovery, a system known as "2G" in Germany.

Only children as well as those who cannot receive jabs for medical reasons will be exempt.

Several other states including Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and Hesse are also adopting tougher curbs.

Germans are also closely watching Austria, where the start of 2G rules has led to queues outside vaccination centres.

Related Topics

Parliament Germany Tame Austria Angela Merkel 2G September November December Democrats 2020 From Government Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

3 hours ago
 Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, n ..

Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, no mortality reported

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court always takes step to protect minorit ..

Supreme Court always takes step to protect minority rights; Chief Justice of Pak ..

2 hours ago
 AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges ..

AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges

2 hours ago
 Govt determined to uplift living standard of masse ..

Govt determined to uplift living standard of masses: Shaukat Tarin

2 hours ago
 AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect ava ..

AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect availability, prices of sugar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.