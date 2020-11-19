UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Fans Want Loew Gone After Debacle In Spain

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Germany fans want Loew gone after debacle in Spain

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany fans want to show national team coach Joachim Loew a red card with former players also suggesting the 60-year-old should step aside amid the fall-out of their historic thrashing in Spain.

Loew's Germany offered little resistance as they were trounced 6-0 in Tuesday's Nations League tie.

It was the Germans' heaviest competitive defeat, matching a 6-0 friendly defeat to Austria in 1931.

Loew held crisis talks with German FA president Fritz Keller in Munich on Wednesday, but with two years left on his contract, he is expected to coach Germany through to next June's European championships.

However, in a survey commissioned by AFP subsidiary SID, 84.0 percent of 1,100 German fans asked want Loew and team director Oliver Bierhoff to step aside.

Just 13.3 percent want to stick with the pair, who masterminded Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph.

Either Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp or Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick - Loew's assistant coach at Brazil 2014 - are the candidates German fans most want to see take over.

More than two years after the 2018 World Cup when Germany failed to get out of their group, the historic rout by Spain was the latest set-back for Loew's side.

Lothar Matthaeus, who captained West Germany to the 1990 World Cup title, says Loew should have stepped down in 2014.

After 14-years as Germany coach, Loew "seems weary. His public statements are no longer confident as they were - and his team reflects that on the field," said Matthaeus.

After 3-3 draws against Switzerland and Turkey already this season, Matthaeus says defeat to Spain was just part of Germany's downward trend.

"It's the overall picture that is most alarming." Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann says Loew's team lacks leaders.

"He always had outstanding teams and players who solved problems inside the dressing room on their own. Now he seems helpless," Hamann told Sky.

"He feels that he is no longer reaching the team as he did perhaps three years ago.

"And if this is the case, the problems are deeper than everyone wants to admit."Hamann says the German FA are now paying the price for presenting Loew with an improved contract extension just before the Russia 2018 finals.

"It was complacent that before the 2018 World Cup, no thought was given to the idea that something could go wrong and Loew's contract was extended."

Related Topics

World Russia Turkey German Germany Liverpool Munich Price Austria Spain Brazil Switzerland June 2018 Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Current account surplus rose further to $382 milli ..

13 minutes ago

US charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan calls on COAS G ..

37 minutes ago

Ohood Al Roumi receives Vice President of UAE Spor ..

41 minutes ago

Begum Parveen Sarwar inaugurates hepatitis camp at ..

17 minutes ago

ADCG reviews performance of Rescue 1122

17 minutes ago

PHP Multan region gets seven new vehicles: SP PHP

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.