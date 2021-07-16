UrduPoint.com
Germany Floods Push Climate Change To Front Of Election Campaign

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The climate emergency was already prominent in the campaign for September elections in Germany, but devastating floods have further shone the spotlight on what has become a hot button issue for all candidates.

More than 100 people were killed in western Germany in what has been dubbed a "flood of death" that crashed on to houses in a violent storm overnight Wednesday, sweeping them away, uprooting trees and leaving a trail of despair in its wake.

As the country struggles to come to terms with the tragedy, politicians have so far broadly refrained from politicising the issue.

A Green lawmaker who had slammed the policies of rival parties just as the tragedy unfolded deleted his tweet, accused of shamelessly using the event for personal gain.

But political leaders have been quick to pinpoint climate change as a cause of the tragedy.

Armin Laschet, the conservative running to succeed Angela Merkel in the election on September 26, called for "speeding up" efforts to fight climate change, underlining the link between global warming and extreme weather.

He is the head of North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the two worst-hit states along with neighbouring Rhineland-Palatinate.

In a densely populated area of Germany where big cities like Duesseldorf, Cologne and Bonn are located, entire villages were devastated when the rivers broke their banks.

"The fact that people are dying in a highly industrialised country because of extreme weather conditions.

.. simply shows that we are increasingly reaching the limits of our adaptive capacity," warned meteorologist Mojib Latif, a researcher at the Kiel Institute of Marine Sciences, in the daily Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung.

- 'Our responsibility' - Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, of Merkel's conservative Union bloc, stressed that Germany must "prepare much better" for climate change.

So quick were some leaders to rush to the disaster zones that they drew criticism from Robert Habeck, co-leader of the Green party.

"It is now the time for rescuers and not the time for politicians who just stand in the way," he said on his Instagram account.

He acknowledged however that it was legitimate for local officials to get an idea of what was happening on the ground.

The Greens are behind the conservatives in the polls, burnt by a series of missteps by their candidate Annalena Baerbock, the party's other leader.

And while politicians have been cautious about challenging climate policies implemented during Merkel's 16 years in power as the tragedy remains raw, activists have spoken out.

"The catastrophic consequences of the heavy rains of the last few days are largely our own responsibility," said Holger Sticht, head of the North Rhine-Westphalia branch of the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation.

He pointed to construction in flood zones, and deforestation on slopes that could once have held back some of the rain.

