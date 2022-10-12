UrduPoint.com

Germany Forecasts Recession, Soaring Inflation In 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Germany forecasts recession, soaring inflation in 2023

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Germany's output will contract 0.4 percent next year and inflation is expected to hit seven percent, the government forecast Wednesday, as Europe's top economy battles soaring energy prices following Russia's gas shutdown.

"We are currently experiencing a serious energy crisis, which threatens to become an economic and social crisis," warned Economy Minister Robert Habeck, as he unveiled the official autumn economic forecasts.

Germany, along with the rest of Europe, is facing skyrocketing prices -- particularly of energy -- after Moscow shut off crucial fossil fuel supplies as tensions soar over its war in Ukraine.

Its economy is still set to register growth of 1.4 percent in 2022, according to the government forecasts, after having enjoyed a post-pandemic rebound earlier in the year.

But it will shrink 0.4 percent in 2023, with the economy ministry saying the "central reason" for the downgrade from forecasts earlier this year was "the halt to Russian gas supplies".

High energy prices are acting as "a brake on industrial production -- above all in energy-intensive sectors". The economy will return to growth with expansion of 2.3 percent in 2024, according to the forecasts.

Inflation meanwhile will be eight percent in 2022 and seven percent in 2023, the government forecast.

The government recently unveiled a 200-billion-euro fund to shield consumers and businesses from surging prices, which includes a cap on energy costs.

Without the cap, consumer prices would be much higher in 2023, the forecasts said.

Germany has been particularly hard hit by Moscow's shutdown of gas, having sourced a massive chunk of its supplies from Russia prior to the Ukraine war.

But Habeck said he was "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin will "fail in this attempt to destabilise the basic economic and political order".

Putin "will also fail on the battlefield in Ukraine", he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis Vladimir Putin Gas All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt perform Umrah

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt perform Umrah

1 hour ago
 PPP leader expresses solidarity with protesting

PPP leader expresses solidarity with protesting

1 hour ago
 “Collaborative effort to provide basic life supp ..

“Collaborative effort to provide basic life support to flood victims”

2 hours ago
 Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP due to health issues: ..

Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP due to health issues: Sources

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Ireland: Schedule for women series announce ..

Pak Vs Ireland: Schedule for women series announced

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted protective bail in prohibited f ..

Imran Khan granted protective bail in prohibited funding case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.