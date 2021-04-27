Germany, France back 21% global minimum corporate tax proposal: ministers

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany and France voiced support for a call from the United States to impose a global minimum corporate tax of 21 percent, the finance ministers of the two European giants said in an interview published Tuesday.

If the rate suggested by Washington "is the outcome of negotiations, then we would also agree to it," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Die Zeit weekly. Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz added that he had "nothing against the US suggestion".