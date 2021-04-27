UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, France Back 21% Global Minimum Corporate Tax Proposal: Ministers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

Germany, France back 21% global minimum corporate tax proposal: ministers

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany and France voiced support for a call from the United States to impose a global minimum corporate tax of 21 percent, the finance ministers of the two European giants said in an interview published Tuesday.

If the rate suggested by Washington "is the outcome of negotiations, then we would also agree to it," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Die Zeit weekly. Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz added that he had "nothing against the US suggestion".

Related Topics

Washington France Germany United States From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate South African President o ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sierra Leone ..

36 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy brings CompTIA to Pakistan, expands o ..

41 minutes ago

Art by Wasif Shares Tips and Tricks to Take DSLR L ..

47 minutes ago

JIT head probing sugar scam removed ahead of meeti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.