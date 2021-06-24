UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, France Seek EU Backing On Putin Summit Bid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Germany, France seek EU backing on Putin summit bid

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany and France looked to persuade wary EU leaders on Thursday to relaunch regular meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite specific concerns about Moscow.

Berlin and Paris on Wednesday put forward a last-minute proposal for the bloc to consider the idea of holding summits again with Putin in the wake of US President Joe Biden's sit-down with him in Geneva last week.

Moscow said Putin was a "supporter" of the proposal, which would potentially revive a regular fixture that was frozen in 2014 after the takeover of Crimea by Russia.

"In my opinion, we as the European Union must also seek direct contact with Russia and the Russian president," Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germany's parliament ahead of the gathering of EU leaders in Brussels.

"It is not enough for the American president to talk to the Russian president," she said, stressing that the European Union too "must also create different formats for talks".

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament France European Union Germany Brussels Paris Vladimir Putin Geneva Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges post-budget dialogue focusing livest ..

8 minutes ago

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

53 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

56 minutes ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

1 hour ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.