UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, France Step Up Support To Embattled WHO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Germany, France step up support to embattled WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Germany and France promised on Thursday to pay hundreds of millions of Euros to the World Health Organization, which faces a US withdrawal over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two European nations said their increased support was not aimed at filling funding holes left by the US absence, with German Health Minister Jens Spahn saying the impact of the pullout was still unclear.

"Germany remains a strong supporter and critical friend of the WHO," he told reporters as he stood next to his French counterpart Olivier Veran and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"We are here to reaffirm the support of France and Germany," Veran agreed.

It was the first high-level meeting at the agency's Geneva headquarters since mid-March.

The WHO is still reeling from an onslaught of criticism from US President Donald Trump, who accused it of mishandling the global coronavirus response and kowtowing to China.

Trump announced last month he would pull his country -- traditionally the WHO's largest donor -- out of the organisation.

Both the French and German health ministers, however, underlined the need for worldwide handling of such crises.

"I deeply believe... that we need a global response that only the WHO is in a position to provide," Veran said.

Spahn said the pandemic "shows us that an interconnected world needs global-level crisis management".

"We need a strong, efficient, transparent and accountable WHO today more than ever," he said.

- Mask donation - Spahn said his country would provide more than 500 million euros ($560 million) to the WHO this year, the "highest amount" ever.

Veran meanwhile said France would give 90 million euros for a WHO research centre based in Lyon, and 50 million euros more in additional regular funding.

France would also donate 100 million face masks to the WHO.

"We have to discuss within WHO and with the other member states, and with the US, how we will actually work and deal with possible changes," Spahn said, stressing that so far it remains unclear what impact the US announcement will have on the organisation's funding.

"We still want to be in touch with them and discussing with them how we can go on together, within the WHO."

Related Topics

World China France German Trump Germany Lyon Geneva From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

6 minutes ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

21 minutes ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.