UrduPoint.com

Germany Greenlights Long-awaited Leopard Tanks For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Germany greenlights long-awaited Leopard tanks for Ukraine

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Berlin on Wednesday approved the delivery of powerful German-made Leopard tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion, after weeks of pressure from Kyiv and many allies.

Germany will provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

It also granting approval for other European countries to send tanks from their own stocks to Ukraine, with the aim of quickly assembling "two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine," he said.

While scores of nations have pledged military hardware for Ukraine, Kyiv has been clamouring for the more sophisticated Leopard tanks, seen as key to punching through enemy lines.

The package agreed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz would also offer training of Ukrainian forces on using the tanks in Germany, as well as logistics, ammunition and maintenance for the battle tanks.

Scholz, who had faced fierce accusations of dithering over whether to send the tanks, will take questions in the Bundestag German parliament from 1 pm (1200 GMT).

Several other European countries, including Finland and Poland, have said they are ready to provide their stocks.

The Wall Street Journal has meanwhile reported that Washington was leaning toward sending a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine.

The Kremlin warned Wednesday that if Western countries supply Ukraine with heavy tanks they will be destroyed on the battlefield.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Parliament German Company Germany Berlin Poland Finland Tank Stocks From Government

Recent Stories

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 202 ..

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 2023

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health ..

Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health authorities at Arab Health 202 ..

11 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

41 minutes ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

1 hour ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.