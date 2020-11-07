Germany hails 'new start' in transatlantic ties after Biden win

Berlin, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Saturday welcomed the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States, saying it would be a "new start" for transatlantic relations.

"We want to invest in our cooperation (with the new president) for a new start in transatlantic relations, a 'new deal'," he tweeted, as Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the opening of a "new chapter".