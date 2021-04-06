UrduPoint.com
Germany Hails US Move On Corporate Tax As 'great Step Forward'

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Germany hails US move on corporate tax as 'great step forward'

Berlin, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Tuesday welcomed Washington's backing for a global minimum corporate tax, calling it a "great step forward" in the battle to stem the erosion of government revenues.

"The support of the USA gives this initiative a strong tailwind," Scholz told reporters, a day after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US was pushing G20 countries to create "a more level playing field" in the taxation of multinational companies.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

