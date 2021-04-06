Germany hails US move on corporate tax as 'great step forward'

Berlin, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Tuesday welcomed Washington's backing for a global minimum corporate tax, calling it a "great step forward" in the battle to stem the erosion of government revenues.

"The support of the USA gives this initiative a strong tailwind," Scholz told reporters, a day after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US was pushing G20 countries to create "a more level playing field" in the taxation of multinational companies.