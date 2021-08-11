Germany halts expulsions to Afghanistan: interior ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany has stopped deportations of Afghan migrants to Afghanistan over deteroriating security in the country, the interior ministry said Wednesday, as the Taliban pressed on with its rapid advance in the north.

"Due to current developments in the security situation, the interior minister has decided to suspend deportations to Afghanistan for the time being," ministry spokesman Steve Alter wrote on Twitter.