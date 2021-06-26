UrduPoint.com
Germany Knife Attacker Was In Psychiatric Clinic: Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Germany knife attacker was in psychiatric clinic: official

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A Somali man suspected of killing three people in a knife attack in the German city of Wuerzburg on Friday was recently held in a psychiatric institution, Bavaria's interior minister said.

Investigators have found documentation showing the man "was treated in a psychiatric institution", said Joachim Herrmann, but added that he could not give details on the length of the stay.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

