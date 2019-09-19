UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, Kuwait, Belgium Urge UN Vote On Idlib Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 09:00 AM

Germany, Kuwait, Belgium urge UN vote on Idlib ceasefire

United Nations, United States, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Germany, Kuwait and Belgium have demanded that the UN Security Council vote on a resolution for all groups to "immediately cease hostilities" in Syria's Idlib province, diplomats said Wednesday.

The text of the draft, obtained by AFP, would be voted upon on Thursday, though it could be met with a Russian veto.

The draft calls for a ceasefire beginning on September 21 at noon local time, and says it would help "avoid a further deterioration of the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Idlib." The resolution faces strong opposition from Moscow, which countered with its own draft text supported by China, which will also be put to the vote on Thursday.

The Russian version calls for groups to "immediately cease hostilities to avoid a further deterioration of the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Idlib" -- but does not commit to an exact date.

It also asserts that the cessation of hostilities "shall not apply to military operations against individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with terrorist groups."Western nations find the wording unacceptable as it allows too much room for interpretation and may not stop the bombing of civilians.

A deal Russia and Turkey reached last year on Idlib was meant to prevent a bloodbath, but bombardment since late April has claimed a mounting death toll.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey China Vote Kuwait Idlib Belgium April May September All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

8 hours ago

UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifi ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Ethiopia advancing military cooperation

8 hours ago

UAE re-affirms call for political solution in Syri ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

9 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.