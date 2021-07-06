UrduPoint.com
Germany Lifts Ban On Travellers From Variant-hit UK, Portugal, India

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Germany lifts ban on travellers from variant-hit UK, Portugal, India

Berlin, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Germany's health agency said on Monday five so-called virus variant countries would be reclassified as "high incidence areas", lifting a ban on entry for travellers from those nations who were not German residents or citizens.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal and Britain would be reclassified from Wednesday, meaning any traveller will be able to enter as long as they observe quarantine rules.

