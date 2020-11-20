UrduPoint.com
Germany Marks 75th Anniversary Of Nuremberg Trials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany marks on Friday the 75th anniversary of the start of the Nuremberg trials, the watershed series of military tribunals intended to bring senior Nazi officials to justice.

A small commemorative event, scaled down because of coronavirus restrictions, will be held in courtroom 600 at the city's Palace of Justice, where the infamous trials opened on November 20, 1945.

Witnesses, politicians and experts will speak in video messages at the event, which kicks off a series of commemorations including a poetry competition, art exhibition and readings later in the year.

