UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany May Ban UK, SAfrica Flights Over Virus Fears: Govt Source

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Germany may ban UK, SAfrica flights over virus fears: govt source

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus strain circulating in the two countries, a source close to the German health ministry told AFP on Sunday.

Following the example of the Netherlands, where a ban on all passenger flights from the UK came into effect on Sunday, the German government was considering a similar move as "a serious option" for flights from both Britain and South Africa, the source said.

Related Topics

German Germany United Kingdom South Africa Netherlands Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality named one of world’s five mos ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai, Singapore exchange design experiences in vi ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

41 minutes ago

Pre-travel vaccinations must be taken at least one ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Mosque in K ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler names Secretary General for ICO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.