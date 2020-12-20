Germany may ban UK, SAfrica flights over virus fears: govt source

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus strain circulating in the two countries, a source close to the German health ministry told AFP on Sunday.

Following the example of the Netherlands, where a ban on all passenger flights from the UK came into effect on Sunday, the German government was considering a similar move as "a serious option" for flights from both Britain and South Africa, the source said.