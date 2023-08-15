Open Menu

Germany Minister Axes Australia, NZ Trip Over Plane Woes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was forced Tuesday to scrap her trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji over repeated technical problems plaguing her government plane.

"We tried everything, but unfortunately it's logistically not possible to carry out my Indo-Pacific travel without the defective plane," the minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"That is more than annoying," she added.

Baerbock had left Sunday for the Indo-Pacific travel, but her plane had suffered an outage after refuelling in Abu Dhabi, stranding her for hours while the technical crew battled to repair the machine.

Her delegation sought to get underway again overnight to Tuesday but the A340 plane had to turn back to Abu Dhabi as the defect resurfaced.

"For security reasons, the plane had to return there," wrote the German air force on X.

The New Zealand foreign ministry said it has been notified of Baerbock's cancelled trip.

"We hope there will be an opportunity for the ministers to catch up in the future," a spokesperson for the New Zealand foreign ministry said.

Repeated problems with official planes have plagued German officials over the last years.

The same ageing Airbus A340-300 thwarting Baerbock's travel plans also delayed former chancellor Angela Merkel's trip to a G20 summit in 2018 because of an electronic fault.

Earlier that year, then-finance minister and current Chancellor Olaf Scholz had to take a commercial flight home from Indonesia after the same plane was grounded because rodents had chewed through some of the plane's cables.

Baerbock herself already suffered a travel setback in May, when she had to extend her visit in Qatar by a day after a different government plane suffered a flat tyre.

