Germany Mulls Longer Shutdown As Daily Virus Deaths Top 1,000

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Germany mulls longer shutdown as daily virus deaths top 1,000

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany's daily coronavirus death toll crossed 1,000 for the first time on Wednesday, with politicians predicting an extension of the county's partial lockdown beyond the current January 10 deadline.

A total of 1,129 deaths were reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) disease control centre, breaking the previous daily record of 962 logged last Wednesday.

There were 22,459 new daily infections, the RKI said.

"The infection and death figures show that we are still very far from normality," Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

"I don't see how, in this situation, we can return to how things were before the lockdown," he added.

