Germany Needs More Covid Curbs 'to Get Through Winter': Scholz

27 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany needs further coronavirus restrictions to combat a record surge in infections and "get through this winter", would-be chancellor Olaf Scholz told the lower house of parliament on Thursday.

"What we need now is for the country to pull together in one direction, so that we can get through this winter," said Scholz as he presented proposed measures drafted by the three parties negotiating to form Germany's next coalition government -- including excluding unvaccinated people from certain venues and a bigger push on booster jabs.

