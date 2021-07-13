Germany not planning compulsory vaccinations: Merkel

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Germany is not planning to follow France and other countries in introducing compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for parts of the population, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday.

"We do not intend to go down this road," Merkel said in Berlin after visiting the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) public health agency.

"We are at the beginning of the phase in which we are still promoting (vaccination), where we have more vaccines than we have people who want to be vaccinated," she added.