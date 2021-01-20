UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Not Ruling Out Border Checks Over Virus Variants

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Germany not ruling out border checks over virus variants

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged EU nations to agree measures to halt new variants of coronavirus, warning that border checks with EU neighbours may have to be installed otherwise.

"If countries should decide to take different paths... you have to be ready to say then, we'll have to reintroduce border controls.

We don't want that, we want to find an agreement with our partners, but we can't have that (infections) just coming because other countries are taking another path," she said.

Merkel noted that consultations are already going on with the Czech Republic and Luxembourg, as many cross-border workers -- some working in key industries like healthcare -- travel back and forth daily.

She said she would seek a set of common measures, for instance on regular virus tests, during an EU summit on Thursday.

Related Topics

German Luxembourg Czech Republic Angela Merkel May Border Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

9 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

8 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

8 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

8 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

8 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.