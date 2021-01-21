UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Offers Russia Support In Sputnik Vaccine Development: Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Germany offers Russia support in Sputnik vaccine development: Merkel

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Germany has offered Russia support in Moscow's development of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday.

Russian authorities said Wednesday they have applied for registration of the Sputnik V in the European Union.

"Beyond all the political differences that are currently large, we can nevertheless work together in a pandemic, in a humanitarian area," Merkel told journalists.

On Moscow's application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the German leader said she has "offered that our Paul Ehrlich Institute ... support Russia on it".

The Paul Ehrlich Institute is Germany's medicine regulatory body.

"And if this vaccine is approved by the EMA, then we can talk about joint production or also about usage," Merkel said.

Russia in August registered Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- months ahead of Western competitors but before the start of large-scale clinical trials, which left some experts wary.

Its developers have since said that the jab is more than 90 percent effective and Russia launched its mass vaccination campaign using the shot this week.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund which helped develop the vaccine, says Sputnik has already been registered in a number of countries including Belarus, Venezuela, Bolivia and Algeria.

Argentina began administering second doses of Sputnik V this week, having begun its immunisation campaign in late December.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German European Union Germany Algeria Bolivia Belarus Venezuela Angela Merkel August December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

41 minutes ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

43 minutes ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

59 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

1 hour ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

1 hour ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.