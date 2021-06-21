UrduPoint.com
Germany Opens Antitrust Probe Against Apple

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Germany opens antitrust probe against Apple

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Germany on Monday opened an investigation against Apple over anti-competition practices, as the iPhone maker became the fourth US tech giant to be hit by such probes.

"A key focus of the investigation will be the operation of the App Store, because in many cases, it empowers Apple to have an influence on the business activities of third parties," said Andreas Mundt, president of the Federal Cartel Office.

