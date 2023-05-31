Germany orders four Russian consulates on its soil closed

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Germany will drastically reduce Moscow's diplomatic presence on its soil after Russia slashed the number of people Berlin can employ in its embassies and institutions in Russia, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of four of the five Russian consulates operating in Germany," the spokesman told a regular government press conference.

"This was communicated to the Russian foreign ministry today," he added.

The German foreign ministry said at the weekend that hundreds of civil servants and local employees working for German institutions in Russia had been asked to leave the country.

Moscow had put a 350 limit on the number of German personnel in Russia, said the foreign ministry spokesman.