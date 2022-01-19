Germany passes 100,000 new Covid-19 infections in past 24 hours: health authorities

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 08:30 AM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Germany has registered more than 100,000 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, according to data released by the country's health authorities early Wednesday.
Europe's biggest economy recorded 112,323 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours and 239 fatalities, the Robert Koch Institute said.