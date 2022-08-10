UrduPoint.com

Germany Plans Inflation Relief Tax Package Worth 10 Bn Euros

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Germany plans inflation relief tax package worth 10 bn euros

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Germany will offer tax relief worth 10 billion Euros to help workers cope with soaring inflation, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Wednesday.

The package will raise base tax-free allowance as well as bring up the level from which the top income tax rate of 42 percent will apply.

Families will also benefit from higher tax exemptions for dependent children.

Inflation in Germany reached 7.5 percent in July, fractionally lower than the 7.6 percent recorded in June, fuelled mainly by soaring energy prices.

Lindner said his plan is aimed primarily at fighting the problem of employees who find themselves with a higher tax burden because they have received a pay increase to combat inflation.

As a result, the gain the workers have received is wiped out essentially by the higher taxes due.

The phenomenon, called "cold progression", also typically hits lower incomes harder.

Lindner said 48 million Germans would be facing higher taxes from January 2023 if no relief was offered.

"For the state to benefit at a time when daily life is becoming more expensive... that is not fair and also dangerous for economic development," said Lindner.

