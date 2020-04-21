UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Plans To Buy 93 Eurofighters, 45 F-18s To Replace Fighter Jet Fleet: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Germany plans to buy 93 Eurofighters, 45 F-18s to replace fighter jet fleet: minister

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Germany is planning to purchase 93 Eurofighters as well as 45 US-made F-18s to replace its ageing fighter jet fleet, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Tuesday.

Amid growing criticism over her decision to include US-made aircraft, the minister told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that the F18s will "serve as bridging technology" to replace capabilities that would otherwise be lost when the German air force's old Tornado fleet is grounded.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Technology German Germany

Recent Stories

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

31 minutes ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

46 minutes ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

BIE Executive Committee recommends postponement of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.