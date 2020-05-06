Germany plans to restart football league in May: draft agreement

Frankfurt am Main, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Berlin plans to allow Germany's Bundesliga to restart in May after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft agreement between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers seen by AFP.

The politicians believe restarting play in the first and second divisions to "limit the economic damage" for the 36 clubs is "acceptable" and will set a date for the games to begin in a telephone conference later Wednesday, the document showed, with German media reporting May 21 was a possible candidate.