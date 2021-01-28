Germany plans travel restrictions over virus variants

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany is planning to ban most travellers from countries hardest hit by coronavirus variants, the interior minister said on Thursday, in a bid to stop the strains from reversing recent progress on lowering infections.

"At the moment within the government, we are coordinating towards the aim of refusing inbound travel from mutation areas," said Horst Seehofer.

"We are concentrating these travel restrictions on mutation areas, that is at the moment Britain, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil."