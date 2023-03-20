BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Germany will double its financial aid for the quake-hit regions in Türkiye and Syria to €240 million ($257 million), Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Baerbock said Germany and its European partners will support reconstruction efforts in the cities hit by devastating earthquakes last month.

"After the earthquakes, Germany and the EU provided immediate assistance to save people. Today, reconstruction is the central priority and we will continue our assistance," she pledged.

The EU will host an international conference in Brussels later on Monday to raise funds for relief, recovery and reconstruction efforts in the affected regions.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck southern Türkiye, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people.

Some 13.5 million people have been affected in 11 cities, including Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, Hatay, and Gaziantep.

In neighboring Syria, at least 4,500 people were killed and more than 8,700 injured.