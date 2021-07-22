Germany promises $1 bn energy fund for Ukraine: US

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Germany has promised $1 billion for Ukraine to transition to green energy and reduce dependence on Russia in an agreement with the United States over its controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a US official said Wednesday.

"Germany has committed to create and administer a billion-dollar green fund for Ukraine to support Ukraine's energy transition," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.