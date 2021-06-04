UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Pumps In Millions To Keep Asian-owned Shipbuilder Afloat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Germany pumps in millions to keep Asian-owned shipbuilder afloat

Berlin, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany agreed Thursday to pump in 300 million Euros to keep MV Werften afloat, after the pandemic knocked off kilter the shipbuilding subsidiary of Asian tourism and casino giant Genting.

MV Werften's three shipyards along the Baltic coast of former eastern state Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had been forced to reduce the working hours of most of its 3,000 workers since the coronavirus crisis erupted more than a year ago.

With travel still severely restricted, particularly in Asia, the company has seen demand for huge cruise ships or luxury mega-yachts dwindle.

In December, Germany had already offered MV Werften a credit line of 193 million euros.

On Thursday, the state took a stake of 60 million euros and offered further loans of 47 million euros, bringing total help to 300 million.

"This is an important decision that will give confidence to workers in the region and in the country as a whole," said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, stressing the significance of the shipbuilder for the state.

He added that the help would allow the company to fulfill its orders as well as develop further ships.

With the collapse of tourism demand during the health crisis, Germany has ploughed in billions to bail out the country's largest players including airline Lufthansa and tour operator TUI.

As curbs in place to halt virus transmission ease over the summer and with vaccinations in Europe accelerating, Germany now expects growth of up to four percent this year.

But the recovery is expected to be uneven for some sectors, in particular tourism, as travel restrictions are still largely in place in many other parts of the world.

Related Topics

World Europe Company Germany December Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

58 minutes ago

Social harmony interlinked with proactive role of ..

38 minutes ago

UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move to Donate 19Mln Va ..

38 minutes ago

US Voting Machine Maker to Install Ballot Monitor ..

38 minutes ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

1 hour ago

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cle ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.