Germany Ready To 'significantly' Raise EU Budget Contribution: Merkel
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:00 PM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said Germany was ready to pay into a "significantly higher" EU budget to help the bloc cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking ahead of crunch talks between EU leaders on a giant rescue package, Merkel said: "In the spirit of solidarity, we should be prepared to make completely different, that is to say significantly higher contributions to the European budget over a set period."