Germany ready to 'significantly' raise EU budget contribution: Merkel

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said Germany was ready to pay into a "significantly higher" EU budget to help the bloc cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking ahead of crunch talks between EU leaders on a giant rescue package, Merkel said: "In the spirit of solidarity, we should be prepared to make completely different, that is to say significantly higher contributions to the European budget over a set period."