Germany reckons with mental health impact of Covid-19

Berlin, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :After suffering from depression for 15 years, Lena Ulrich had found ways to manage her life.

"I had a great therapist, good support in my private life and had structured and organised my life in such a way that it was working quite well for me," said the 37-year-old, who hails from Cologne.

But when Germany went into partial lockdown in March, many support services closed or moved online. People were urged to stay at home and dramatically reduce social contact in a bid to reduce coronavirus infections.

"Everything collapsed relatively quickly for me," Ulrich said. "I ended up in a rather strong and prolonged depressive episode." Ulrich is one of many people with mental health conditions who have been hit especially hard by the pandemic in Germany.

And with the country now in a second stay-at-home shutdown until at least the end of January, fears are running high that the situation will only worsen for this vulnerable group.

In a recent survey by health insurance company Pronova BKK, three quarters of the 154 psychiatrists and psychotherapists questioned said they were expecting an increase in mental illness over the next 12 months as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

According to the charity German Depression Aid, people with depression experienced the spring's restrictive measures as far more stressful than the general population.

They were almost twice as likely to report adverse effects caused by a lack of structure (75 percent versus 39 percent), while more than half saw their access to treatment restricted.