Germany Records Highest Daily Infection Toll Since April: Official
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:50 PM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany has recorded 1,707 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, official figures showed Thursday.
The toll brings to 228,621 the number of infections in the country since the start of the pandemic, and reflects a trend of rising numbers of cases observed in other countries in recent weeks.