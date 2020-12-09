UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records Highest Number Of Daily COVID-19 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Germany records highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths

BERLIN, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany recorded 590 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest number of deaths in a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country also saw 20,815 new infections in the past 24 hours, up from 14,054 new cases confirmed on the previous day, according to the country's disease control agency.

Despite a partial lockdown that began on Nov. 2, Germany was far from achieving its target of reducing new infections to less than 50 per 100,000 people in a seven-day period.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported that the incidence rate was now 149 cases per 100,000 people, nearly three times more than the government's target.

The institute has warned that new infections among older people has increased in recent weeks, and led to a rise in the number of serious cases and deaths.

According to the latest figures, currently 4,257 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment in intensive care units (ICUs).

Over 2,535 of them are on mechanical ventilators.

"These can be avoided if all prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with the help of infection control measures," the RKI said in its latest report.

"It is therefore still necessary for the entire population to be committed to infection prevention and control, e.g. by consistently observing rules of distance and hygiene - also outdoors -, by ventilating indoor spaces and, where indicated, by wearing a community mask correctly. Crowds of people - especially indoors - should be avoided."Germany has the fifth-highest tally of coronavirus infections in Europe, behind France, Spain, the UK, and Italy.

The national total now stands at over 1.2 million cases with at least 19,932 deaths.

Related Topics

Europe France Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

23 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

28 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

41 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.