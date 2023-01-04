UrduPoint.com

Germany Rejects Polish Demands For WWII Compensation

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Germany rejects Polish demands for WWII compensation

Warsaw, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Germany has formally rejected a World War II reparations claim estimated to be 1.3 trillion Euros ($1.4 trillion), the Polish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Since coming to power in 2015, Poland's governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has championed the issue and evoked Germany's "moral duty".

Poland in September estimated the financial cost of World War II losses to be 1.3 trillion euros and sent a formal diplomatic note to Berlin demanding compensation.

Berlin has repeatedly rejected the claims, saying Poland officially renounced such demands in a 1953 accord.

"According to the German government, the issue of reparations and compensation for wartime losses remains closed and it does not intend to enter into negotiations," the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The German foreign ministry confirmed that it had "responded to a verbal note from Poland dated October 3" but did not give any details.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had rejected the demand during a visit to Warsaw in October saying the issue was for Berlin a closed chapter.

The Polish foreign ministry said meanwhile it "will further continue to seek compensation for German aggression and occupation in 1939-1945".

Also Tuesday, Warsaw said it had called on the United Nations for support in its efforts to receive war reparations.

Polish conservatives argue their country was forced to sign the 1953 accord by the Soviet Union.

Related Topics

United Nations German Visit Germany Berlin Warsaw Poland September October 2015 Moral World War From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

42 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

42 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

42 minutes ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

1 hour ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

1 hour ago
 Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy ..

Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.